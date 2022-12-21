Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Highway 26 crash in Clearview Township kills 1 and injures 3

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 8:53 am
Police Lights View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. File / Getty

Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police are providing more information about the victims of a serious head-on collision on Highway 26 in Clearview Township that left one dead and three seriously injured.

On Monday at around 4:40 p.m., a two-vehicle head-on collision involving a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle was reported on Highway 26.

The crash happened between Richardson Road and Strongville Road in Clearview Township.

Police say the lone driver of the pickup truck, a 45-year-old male from Clearview Township, was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Highway 26 crash in Clearview Township injures 4

The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 46-year-old female from Barrie, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Two passengers, a 47-year-old female from Newmarket and a 48-year-old female from Scarborough, were airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious life-threatening injuries.

OPP technical collision investigators and reconstructionists were assisting with the investigation.

Highway 26 between Richardson Road and Strongville Road has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage can call Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Fatal CrashHuronia West OppClearview TownshipFatal CollisonHighway 26Highway 26 crashClearnview township crashHuronia West Ontario Provincal PoliceFatal Clearniew Townshio crashPolice light
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers