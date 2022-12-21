Highway 26 crash in Clearview Township kills 1 and injures 3

See more sharing options

Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police are providing more information about the victims of a serious head-on collision on Highway 26 in Clearview Township that left one dead and three seriously injured.

On Monday at around 4:40 p.m., a two-vehicle head-on collision involving a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle was reported on Highway 26.

The crash happened between Richardson Road and Strongville Road in Clearview Township.

Police say the lone driver of the pickup truck, a 45-year-old male from Clearview Township, was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 46-year-old female from Barrie, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers, a 47-year-old female from Newmarket and a 48-year-old female from Scarborough, were airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious life-threatening injuries.

OPP technical collision investigators and reconstructionists were assisting with the investigation.

Highway 26 between Richardson Road and Strongville Road has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage can call Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.