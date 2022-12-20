Menu

Health

Halifax ER sees rise in patients who need community services, not acute medical care

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2022 3:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Patients leaving overcrowded Nova Scotia ER without being seen'
Patients leaving overcrowded Nova Scotia ER without being seen
A pop-up primary clinic was located outside of the Dartmouth General Hospital on Saturday after a memo leaked to The Canadian Press said the ER is so full there is no room to assess people, and one in 10 are leaving without being seen. Amber Fryday reports. – Dec 10, 2022

A Halifax physician and researcher says the city’s emergency department is seeing a rising number of patients who are admitted solely because of social circumstances.

Dr. Jasmine Mah, the Dalhousie University researcher leading a study aimed at learning how to care for these patients, says they are often older people struggling to receive home care or unable to access community services.

Read more: Patients leaving overcrowded Nova Scotia ER without being seen

Mah says she’s found that over the holidays the hospital sees a surge of social admissions — involving patients who do not have an acute medical issue but end up in hospital because they need care.

The doctor says some health-care workers have shared with her stories of adult children who return home for the holidays to find that their parents’ health has declined.

Mah says families may turn to hospitals when they cannot find the long-term care, mental health care or home care needed for a loved one.

She says that last year, Halifax’s QEII Health Sciences Centre emergency department recorded 109 cases of these patients and that the hospital is on track to see 120 cases in 2022 — up from 33 reported in 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2022.

Dalhousie UniversityNS HealthQEII Health Sciences CentreHalifax HealthHalifax emergency roomHalifax ER
© 2022 The Canadian Press

