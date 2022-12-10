Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Patients leaving overcrowded Nova Scotia ER without being seen: managers

By Michael Tutton The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2022 11:58 am
Click to play video: 'Halifax woman with broken ankle waits hours for ambulance'
Halifax woman with broken ankle waits hours for ambulance
A week after a senior couple spoke out about their experience waiting hours for an ambulance at Point Pleasant Park, a Halifax woman is sharing a similar story. She took a painful fall at a climbing gym last month, and despite being just minutes from the hospital, getting help took hours. Skye Bryden-Blom has the story – Nov 11, 2022

An emailed letter to staff of a Halifax-area hospital says that the pressure on the emergency room has risen to the point where there’s no space to assess patients and one in 10 people aren’t seen before they give up and leave.

Two managers at the Dartmouth General Hospital say in the statement obtained by The Canadian Press that influenza and respiratory syncytial virus are combining with other factors to block the flow of patients through the ER.

The email was sent Thursday to a long list of managers in advance of a virtual town hall meeting of hospital staff to be “hosted by site co-leads” on Monday.

It says “there is nowhere to assess patients” entering the hospital’s emergency system, and adds — underlined and in bold — that “patients are dying in the waiting rooms” at Dartmouth General Hospital as well as other sites.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Mobile health clinic in N.S. aims to alleviate strain on ERs

Nova Scotia Health spokesman Brendan Elliott said in an interview the agency wished to clarify nobody has died in the waiting room, but rather the managers meant patients’ health was “growing significantly worse” as they waited for long periods to be seen.

“We cannot provide additional information for privacy reasons. The statement ‘as well as other sites,’ refers to media reports of incidents in other parts of Canada,” added Elliott.

While it is well known that emergency rooms have been crowded and struggling to cope _ as reported by Nova Scotia Health’s own online monitoring system _ it is rare for managers to make such blunt statements of the problems in the province’s hospitals.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The letter thanks staff for their efforts coping with the exhausting pace of recent weeks and notes 10 per cent of emergency department patients are “leaving without being seen, including patients with chest pain and sepsis (the body’s response to a strong infection).”

It also says the ambulance system is backed up, as paramedics must remain with patients in hallways, creating “several-hour wait times” to respond to 911 calls.

The email says that several steps are being taken to reduce the waiting times at the emergency room, including the cancellation of surgeries over the past week “outside of cases that are considered the highest need.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to the note, the hospital has also opened up an additional space in a new wing of the hospital to handle overflow from the emergency room.

Click to play video: 'Couple waits hours for ambulance after injury at Halifax park'
Couple waits hours for ambulance after injury at Halifax park

However, the email says despite these and other measures, the emergency department is struggling to ensure timely access to care.

It says, “last weekend we were in a situation where the emergency department had no capacity to respond to resuscitation if needed,” and there are shortages of staff to cope with overflow areas.

“Given this, we feel that as a potential next step we may need to consider placing patients in hallways 24 hours a day,” the note says.

“We know this is not ideal, but nothing is ideal in these circumstances, especially for our patients and the community when there are no emergency services … to respond.”

Story continues below advertisement

The note was signed by the hospital’s health services director, Lori Sanderson, and its director of medicine, Dr. Natalie Cheng.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2022.

Nova Scotia healthHospital wait timesNS HealthER Wait Timeshealth crisisHospital OvercrowdingER overcrowdingDartmouth HospitalNova Scotia ER
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers