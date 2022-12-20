Mail delivery suspended in much of South Coast after heavy snowfall

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Post said Tuesday it had suspended mail delivery across much of B.C.’s South Coast in the wake of an overnight snowstorm.

The “red service delivery alert” covers Metro Vancouver, southern Vancouver Island — including Duncan, Sidney and Victoria — and the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge and Mission.

A red alert means the Crown corporation is halting service for the day and recalling postal workers who are in the field.

Canada Post said it had also issued yellow alerts for much of the province, including Kamloops, Kelowna, Vancouver Island, north and central B.C. including Prince George, and Powell River.

A yellow alert means the service is doing its best to make deliveries, but that delays are possible.

“Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so,” Canada Post spokesperson Lisa Liu said in an advisory. “The safety of our employees is our number one priority.”

Canada Post is also asking residents to ensure they’ve cleared snow and ice from their walkways, driveways and stairs to ensure safe access to their homes.