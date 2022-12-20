Menu

Mail delivery suspended in much of South Coast after heavy snowfall

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 3:16 pm
Snow is blanketing B.C.’s South Coast once again and causing havoc on the roads for transit users and at Vancouver’s airport.

Canada Post said Tuesday it had suspended mail delivery across much of B.C.’s South Coast in the wake of an overnight snowstorm.

The “red service delivery alert” covers Metro Vancouver, southern Vancouver Island — including Duncan, Sidney and Victoria — and the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge and Mission.

Read more: Heavy snow blankets B.C.’s South Coast causing havoc on roads, transit and ferries

A red alert means the Crown corporation is halting service for the day and recalling postal workers who are in the field.

Canada Post said it had also issued yellow alerts for much of the province, including Kamloops, Kelowna, Vancouver Island, north and central B.C. including Prince George, and Powell River.

A  yellow alert means the service is doing its best to make deliveries, but that delays are possible.

Read more: Worst of snow has passed for most of South Coast, more possible Thursday

“Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so,” Canada Post spokesperson Lisa Liu said in an advisory. “The safety of our employees is our number one priority.”

Canada Post is also asking residents to ensure they’ve cleared snow and ice from their walkways, driveways and stairs to ensure safe access to their homes.

