National

Canada

Woman, 65, dies after loosing control of vehicle near the Pembina Highway overpass

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 2:09 pm
RCMP badge.
RCMP badge. Global News

A 65-year-old woman has died after she lost control of her vehicle near the Pembina Highway overpass, Manitoba RCMP say.

The two-vehicle crash in the westbound lane of the South Perimeter Highway, located near the Pembina Highway overpass, was reported to RCMP at about 4 p.m. on Monday.

RCMP says the 65-year-old driver lost control of her vehicle while crossing the overpass and collided with the median.

Manitoba woman dead after passing vehicle leads to fatal highway collision

Then her vehicle was struck by a westbound cube truck driven by a 22-year-old man.

The man was not injured but the woman from Mississauga was taken to the hospital where she later died.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

Motorcycle riders in Manitoba call for action after the loss of one of their own
