Woman, 65, dies after loosing control of vehicle near the Pembina Highway overpass

A 65-year-old woman has died after she lost control of her vehicle near the Pembina Highway overpass, Manitoba RCMP say.
The two-vehicle crash in the westbound lane of the South Perimeter Highway, located near the Pembina Highway overpass, was reported to RCMP at about 4 p.m. on Monday.
RCMP says the 65-year-old driver lost control of her vehicle while crossing the overpass and collided with the median.
Then her vehicle was struck by a westbound cube truck driven by a 22-year-old man.
The man was not injured but the woman from Mississauga was taken to the hospital where she later died.
RCMP continue to investigate the incident.
