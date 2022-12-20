Worst of snow has passed for most of South Coast, more possible Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver was lifted Tuesday morning, but several weather alerts remained in effect across the South Coast as residents dug out from an overnight snowstorm.

By 6 a.m., the Malahat Highway had seen up to 32 centimetres of snow fall, while Nanaimo and the Victoria airport had each measured 30 centimetres.

In the Lower Mainland, Pitt Meadows saw 25 centimetres of accumulation, while the Vancouver International Airport — the scene of delayed flights and passenger chaos — recorded 24 centimetres.

“It is going to start to taper off for most areas from west to east, but we still have the potential for another five and up to 10 centimetres for areas extending into the Fraser Valley,” Global BC meteorologist Yvonne Schalle said.

Environment Canada continued a winter storm warning for the Fraser Valley from Hope to Abbotsford, warning of “heavy snowfall with blowing snow” throughout Tuesday afternoon, along with an Arctic outflow warning.

Strong outflow winds are forecast to deliver wind chill values in the -25 range for most of the valley, and -30 in the east towards Hope.

Snowfall warnings also remained in place for both the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

Between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow could fall on the highways, and anyone who does not need to travel is being advised to stay off the roads.

Howe Sound, the Sea-to-Sky Highway and Whistler also remained under an Arctic outflow warning, with “bitterly cold temperatures and strong winds” forecast.

“Strong outflow winds are bringing temperatures five to 10 degrees below seasonal normals,” Environment Canada warned.

“Wind chill values will approach minus 30 to 25 over Howe Sound and minus 30 over the Whistler and Sea-to-Sky region.”

Schalle said the Lower Mainland is expected to get a break from snow Tuesday evening and Wednesday, though will face plunging temperatures.

The next chance of snow is forecast to arrive Thursday evening.