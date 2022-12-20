Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Worst of snow has passed for most of South Coast, more possible Thursday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 2:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Heavy snow on B.C.’s South Coast wreaks havoc on roads, transit and schools'
Heavy snow on B.C.’s South Coast wreaks havoc on roads, transit and schools
Snow is blanketing B.C.’s South Coast once again and causing havoc on the roads for transit users and at Vancouver’s airport.

A snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver was lifted Tuesday morning, but several weather alerts remained in effect across the South Coast as residents dug out from an overnight snowstorm.

By 6 a.m., the Malahat Highway had seen up to 32 centimetres of snow fall, while Nanaimo and the Victoria airport had each measured 30 centimetres.

Read more: Flights cancelled at Vancouver’s airport with passengers stuck on tarmac for hours

In the Lower Mainland, Pitt Meadows saw 25 centimetres of accumulation, while the Vancouver International Airport — the scene of delayed flights and passenger chaos — recorded 24 centimetres.

“It is going to start to taper off for most areas from west to east, but we still have the potential for another five and up to 10 centimetres for areas extending into the Fraser Valley,” Global BC meteorologist Yvonne Schalle said.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada continued a winter storm warning for the Fraser Valley from Hope to Abbotsford, warning of “heavy snowfall with blowing snow” throughout Tuesday afternoon, along with an Arctic outflow warning.

Click to play video: 'Passengers stuck on tarmac at YVR due to weather delays'
Passengers stuck on tarmac at YVR due to weather delays

Strong outflow winds are forecast to deliver wind chill values in the -25 range for most of the valley, and -30 in the east towards Hope.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Snowfall warnings also remained in place for both the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

Between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow could fall on the highways, and anyone who does not need to travel is being advised to stay off the roads.

Read more: Heavy snow blankets B.C.’s South Coast causing havoc on roads, transit and ferries

Story continues below advertisement

Howe Sound, the Sea-to-Sky Highway and Whistler also remained under an Arctic outflow warning, with “bitterly cold temperatures and strong winds” forecast.

“Strong outflow winds are bringing temperatures five to 10 degrees below seasonal normals,” Environment Canada warned.

“Wind chill values will approach minus 30 to 25 over Howe Sound and minus 30 over the Whistler and Sea-to-Sky region.”

Schalle said the Lower Mainland is expected to get a break from snow Tuesday evening and Wednesday, though will face plunging temperatures.

The next chance of snow is forecast to arrive Thursday evening.

SnowWeatherBC weatherSnow stormsnowstormWeather Forecast#bcstormsouth coast weatherSnow chaossouth coast snowstorm
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers