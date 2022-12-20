Flights cancelled at Vancouver’s airport with passengers stuck on tarmac for hours

Send this page to someone via email

The heavy snow that fell across Metro Vancouver overnight has significantly impacted operations at Vancouver International Airport.

There were no flights departing YVR as of 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, as crews worked to get arriving passengers off several planes that were stuck at their gates, and to clear the airfield and aircraft of snow and ice.

Some passengers told Global News they have been stuck on the tarmac for hours.

Passenger Garrett Forester, who arrived from Calgary at 12:30 a.m. and was still stuck on the plane at 7 a.m., said tensions inside his aircraft were starting to ramp up.

“There’s more people moving around,” he said. “We just had another round of drink service which is kinda nice, gotta get some liquids in us, but other than that there’s a lot of tension. People just wanna get off this flight.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s kids on here, some older people. We just wanna get off this flight. It’s been far too long.”

2:00 Province comes under fire for snow removal

YVR said crews are working as fast as they can to get passengers off safely and get them their luggage.

Monday was the airport’s busiest day of the year so far, with about 70,000 people coming through.

Passengers who were expecting to fly Tuesday and this week were advised to check with their airline directly on the status of their flight, YVR officials said, and people should not come to the airport if they do not absolutely need to.