Canada

First Black appellate justice in Canada appointed next Chief Justice of Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2022 11:15 am
Justice Michael Tulloch discusses a report from the Independent Street Checks Review looking at Ontario's regulation on police street cheeks during a press conference at the Chelsea Hotel in Toronto, Friday, January 4, 2019. Tulloch, the first Black justice to sit on any appellate court in Canada, has been appointed as the new Chief Justice of Ontario. View image in full screen
Justice Michael Tulloch discusses a report from the Independent Street Checks Review looking at Ontario's regulation on police street cheeks during a press conference at the Chelsea Hotel in Toronto, Friday, January 4, 2019. Tulloch, the first Black justice to sit on any appellate court in Canada, has been appointed as the new Chief Justice of Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

Michael Tulloch, the first Black justice to sit on any appellate court in Canada, has been appointed as the new Chief Justice of Ontario.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tulloch’s appointment, calling him a highly respected member of the legal community.

The former Crown attorney in Peel and Toronto was first admitted to the bar in 1991 before he was appointed a judge of the Superior Court of Justice for Ontario in 2003.

Read more: Virtual court options will remain essential, 2 Ontario chief justices say

He became the first Black justice to sit on a Canadian appellate court when he was elevated to the Ontario Court of Appeal in 2012.

The Jamaican-born, Osgoode Hall Law School-educated justice has led independent reviews of Ontario’s police oversight system and street check regulations.

Tulloch, who also assumes the role of President of the Court of Appeal for Ontario, replaces George R. Strathy, who retired at the end of August.

OntarioMichael TullochOntario Chief JusticeOsgoode Hall law schoolchief justice of OntarioMichael Tulloch chief justice of ontario
© 2022 The Canadian Press

