High-risk sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg, police warn

Winnipeg police are warning the public about the release of a high-risk sex offender.
Cecile Junior Houle, 46, who is also known as Chubby Houle and Junior Houle, is expected to live in Winnipeg.
Officers say Houle was released Saturday from Headingley Correctional Centre.
Houle was serving a sentence for failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance after having previously served a 12-year sentence for manslaughter in connection with the death of his common-law wife and sexual assault causing bodily harm for an attack on an 18-year-old woman.
His criminal record also includes convictions for sexual interference, assault causing bodily harm and assault, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Police say Houle has participated in some treatment programs while in jail, but he’s still considered a high risk to offend, and that all people, particularly females, are at risk of sexual violence.
Houle is six feet one inch tall and 183 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of flames on his upper right arm and a scar on his right forearm.
