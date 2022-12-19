Single-use plastic ban takes effect Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The next step in the federal government’s process of banning single-use plastics will come into effect on Tuesday.

The importation and manufacturing of single-use plastics will no longer be allowed in Canada, starting Dec. 20, which includes plastic shopping bags, carry-out containers, plastic cutlery, stir sticks and straws.

The implementation of the ban will come in waves, an approach aimed at giving businesses more time to adapt to the changes.

The next step includes banning the sale of single-use plastic, which is scheduled to come into effect at this time next year. That will be followed by another ban in 2025, on the manufacturing, importation and sale of single-use plastics for export.

Story continues below advertisement

1:24 Court ruling won’t stop North Okanagan plastic bag ban: regional district chair

Meanwhile, a ban on ring carriers (often used on beverage containers) is expected to be put in place on June 23, 2023. As well as, regulations surrounding the sale of flexible straws packaged with beverage containers are set to be put in place on June 24, 2024.

According to the federal government, the new regulations will result in the elimination of more than 1.3 million tonnes of plastic waste and more than 22,000 tonnes of plastic pollution, which equals at least a million full garbage bags.