Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Single-use plastic ban takes effect Tuesday

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 9:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Single-use plastic ban to come into effect Tuesday'
Single-use plastic ban to come into effect Tuesday
WATCH: New single-use plastic regulations will come into effect this week. As our Taya Fast reports, the new ban will largely impact grocery stores and restaurants.

The next step in the federal government’s process of banning single-use plastics will come into effect on Tuesday.

The importation and manufacturing of single-use plastics will no longer be allowed in Canada, starting Dec. 20, which includes plastic shopping bags, carry-out containers, plastic cutlery, stir sticks and straws.

The implementation of the ban will come in waves, an approach aimed at giving businesses more time to adapt to the changes.

Read more: Calgary shops preparing to do business without single-use plastics

The next step includes banning the sale of single-use plastic, which is scheduled to come into effect at this time next year. That will be followed by another ban in 2025, on the manufacturing, importation and sale of single-use plastics for export.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Court ruling won’t stop North Okanagan plastic bag ban: regional district chair'
Court ruling won’t stop North Okanagan plastic bag ban: regional district chair

Meanwhile, a ban on ring carriers (often used on beverage containers) is expected to be put in place on June 23, 2023. As well as, regulations surrounding the sale of flexible straws packaged with beverage containers are set to be put in place on June 24, 2024.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Canadians dropping some plastic habits as national ban looms, data suggests

According to the federal government, the new regulations will result in the elimination of more than 1.3 million tonnes of plastic waste and more than 22,000 tonnes of plastic pollution, which equals at least a million full garbage bags.

Click to play video: 'Putting ocean plastic pollution to good use'
Putting ocean plastic pollution to good use
Plastic BagsSingle-use PlasticsSingle Use PlasticPlastic StrawsSingle-use Plastic BanGrocery BagsTake-out ContainersPlastic ContainersPlastic Cutlery
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers