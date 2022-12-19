Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP clear scene of suspicious package investigation in Collingwood, Ont.

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 4:32 pm
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File

Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have now cleared the scene of an investigation into a suspicious package in Collingwood.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday, police were made aware of a suspicious package that had been located at a commercial property on Hurontario Street.

OPP say that officers took immediate action and closed down Hurontario Street between Second Street and Third Street and called in the OPP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU).

Read more: Huntsville OPP find drugs and loaded gun after car drives off road

The explosives unit found that the package was not an explosive. The area has been deemed safe and Hurontario Street has reopened for all traffic.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and anyone with information is asked to call Collingwood OPP at 1-705-445-4321 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Police conclude investigation into suspicious package found at Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport'
Police conclude investigation into suspicious package found at Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport
PoliceOPPSuspicious PackagecollingwoodOntario Provincal PoliceCollingwood OPPBlue MountainBlue Mountain OPPPsuspicious package Collingwood
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers