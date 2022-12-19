OPP clear scene of suspicious package investigation in Collingwood, Ont.

Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have now cleared the scene of an investigation into a suspicious package in Collingwood.
At approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday, police were made aware of a suspicious package that had been located at a commercial property on Hurontario Street.
OPP say that officers took immediate action and closed down Hurontario Street between Second Street and Third Street and called in the OPP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU).
The explosives unit found that the package was not an explosive. The area has been deemed safe and Hurontario Street has reopened for all traffic.
The investigation is ongoing at this time, and anyone with information is asked to call Collingwood OPP at 1-705-445-4321 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
