Huntsville OPP find drugs and loaded gun after car drives off road

A car crash has led to one man facing a slew of charges after police found a loaded gun as well as several thousand dollars worth of fentanyl and cocaine in Huntsville, Ont.

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one person and seized a loaded firearm and drugs from a stolen vehicle that lost control during a winter storm and ended up in a ditch Friday.

Around 12:15 a.m. Friday, an officer stopped to assist a vehicle that had gone into the ditch on Highway 11 in the town of Huntsville.

The officers saw a handgun in the vehicle and, following further investigation, with the assistance of the community street crime unit, arrested the driver.

Police seized a loaded Glock 17 9-mm handgun, as well as cocaine and fentanyl, with an estimated street value of approximately $15,000.

Noah Hope, 27, of Ottawa, was arrested and faces at least 13 charges related to unauthorized possession of a weapon and drug trafficking.

The accused was held for bail and remanded into custody.