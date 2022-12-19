More than 1,200 ICBC claims filed on Sunday as Lower Mainland hammered by winter

Send this page to someone via email

ICBC received at least 1,223 claims on Sunday as the Lower Mainland was hammered by a severe bout of winter weather.

That is nearly 100 claims over what was filed the previous Sunday, according to ICBC’s Greg Harper, and should not be considered a complete accounting of how many accidents took place.

Many claims aren’t filed right away, he told Global News.

With more snow and ice in the forecast, ICBC decided Monday to begin publishing daily claim numbers. The breakdown chart on its website will be refreshed around noon from now until Dec. 23.

The insurer received 854 claims on Saturday, and 7,697 claims between Dec. 12 and Dec. 16. It receives an average of 26,000 claims each December, about 2,000 more than the monthly average.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every year during the Christmas holidays, on average, two people are killed and 310 people are injured in 1,100 crashes in B.C.,” reads a Monday news release warning motorists to be cautious this season.

“Every year during New Year’s, on average, one person is killed and 200 people are injured in 690 crashes in B.C.”

2:00 Province comes under fire for snow removal

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, the Malahat Highway from Goldstream to Mill Bay, the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast from Gibsons to Earls Cove, the Southern Gulf Islands, East Vancouver Island from Duncan to Nanaimo and from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay, West Vancouver Island, and inland Vancouver Island.

Starting Monday night, Environment Canada says between 10 and 15 centimetres is expected for most regions but up to 20 centimetres could fall in Victoria, on the Malahat Highway, the Southern Gulf Islands, Lake Cowichan, Port Renfrew, and East Vancouver Island from Duncan to Fanny Bay.

Story continues below advertisement

Snow is forecast to taper off late Tuesday morning on Vancouver Island and Tuesday afternoon on the mainland side, Environment Canada said.

– With files from Amy Judd