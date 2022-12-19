Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia announces $8M for post-secondary housing projects

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 1:33 pm
Click to play video: 'International students caught in N.S. housing crunch'
International students caught in N.S. housing crunch
It’s back to school for thousands of students in Nova Scotia and across the country – and the housing crisis is creeping into campus life. International students who already pay much higher fees than other students are among those caught in the crunch. Amber Fryday spoke with two students who say they’re in a tough spot. – Aug 24, 2022

The Nova Scotia government has announced it’s investing $8 million in a bid to increase housing options for post-secondary students and ease pressure on housing supply.

The Tartan Downs project in Sydney, which is a partnership between Cape Breton University (CBU) and the Urban Neighborhood Development Association, will receive $5 million.

Read more: Cape Breton University students upset that classes held off campus at movie theatre

The project at the former Tartan Downs racetrack is a mixed-use development that will include student housing. When completed, it will have about 430 residential units, with “about half intended to be affordable.”

CBU’s enrollment has expanded greatly in recent years, as part of an international recruitment campaign.

The university recently advised incoming January 2023 students that they must find accommodations before travelling to Canada, and that those who hadn’t found housing by Dec. 15 would have to defer.

“The Cape Breton region is managing growth for the first time in many decades. With this growth comes new challenges including providing affordable housing for the community, which students play an integral role in,” said Gordon MacInnis, the university’s interim president and vice-chancellor, in a statement.

“We are thrilled that the Government of Nova Scotia recognizes this and is making this investment in the community. This kind of investment has the potential to positively impact the lives of the community for generations to come.”

Click to play video: 'Calls for increased student housing supply in Nova Scotia'
Calls for increased student housing supply in Nova Scotia

The remaining $3 million will go to the Atlantic School of Theology in Halifax to “preserve and maintain” housing that’s used by students from Dalhousie University, Nova Scotia College of Art and Design, Saint Mary’s University, University of King’s College and Nova Scotia Community College.

“The work includes repairs to the brickwork, new plumbing, Wi-Fi system updates and upgrades to the shared kitchen and bathroom facilities. The number of beds will also increase to 97 from 65,” a release from the province noted.

The province says it has been working to increase the supply of affordable housing for students, and is currently developing a student housing strategy.

