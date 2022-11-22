Menu

Canada

Cape Breton University students upset that classes held off campus at movie theatre

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2022 12:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Proposed international tuition hike at Dalhousie University raising concern'
Proposed international tuition hike at Dalhousie University raising concern
A proposed tuition hike for some international students at Dalhousie University is expected to be voted on Tuesday. The university says the increase will help it invest more in the "student experience,” while also implementing a "tuition guarantee." As Callum Smith reports, the result is that some students will be paying about $7,000 more than they are now.

Some international students at Cape Breton University are frustrated that many of their classes are taking place inside a commercial movie theatre instead of on campus.

Student union president Damanpreet Singh says students who have to travel about nine kilometres away from campus for class are being deprived of the full university experience.

Read more: International students are behind the increase in enrolment at Atlantic universities

The dean of the university’s business school says classes for 90 of the 146 in-person sections of the two-year post-baccalaureate business program are held in a Cineplex theatre in Sydney, N.S.

Dean John Nadeau says the administration is doing its best to accommodate a high number of new students but recognizes that the situation isn’t ideal.

Nadeau says the vast majority of the two-year business program’s 2,000 students are from India.

Singh says the situation is “depressing” for international students, whose tuition costs twice as much as it does for Canadians.

Click to play video: 'International students allowed to work more hours to help with labour shortage'
International students allowed to work more hours to help with labour shortage

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

