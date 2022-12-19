Almost $375K seized in London, Ont. gun and drug bust

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London, Ont., police say they seized hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of guns and illicit drugs from a home on Regal Drive on Friday.

According to police, the following items were seized:

1928 g crystal methamphetamine

113 g fentanyl

108 g cocaine

18 g benzodiazepine

14 g psilocybin

807 g suspected mannitol (binding agent)

754 g suspected caffeine (binding agent)

Large quantity of bundled bulk Canadian currency

Two digital scales

Kel-Tec Sub-2000 semi-automatic rifle

Mossberg 702 semi-automatic rifle

Replica revolver

222 rounds of ammunition

The total drug value is estimated at $374,010, police said.

A 28-year-old woman, a 39-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man, all of London, and a 46-year-old from Sarnia have all been jointly charged with the following offences:

Story continues below advertisement

two counts of storing a firearm carelessly

five counts of store ammunition carelessly

two counts of possessing a firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence

unlicensed person possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon

two counts possess loaded regulated firearm

possessing a firearm with an altered serial number

possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

possessing fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking

possessing psilocybin for the purpose of trafficking

possessing benzodiazepine for the purpose of trafficking