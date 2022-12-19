Menu

Crime

Almost $375K seized in London, Ont. gun and drug bust

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 11:51 am
Almost $375K seized in London, Ont. gun and drug bust - image View image in full screen
via London Police Service

London, Ont., police say they seized hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of guns and illicit drugs from a home on Regal Drive on Friday.

According to police, the following items were seized:

  • 1928 g crystal methamphetamine
  • 113 g fentanyl
  • 108 g cocaine
  • 18 g benzodiazepine
  • 14 g psilocybin
  • 807 g suspected mannitol (binding agent)
  • 754 g suspected caffeine (binding agent)
  • Large quantity of bundled bulk Canadian currency
  • Two digital scales
  • Kel-Tec Sub-2000 semi-automatic rifle
  • Mossberg 702 semi-automatic rifle
  • Replica revolver
  • 222 rounds of ammunition

The total drug value is estimated at $374,010, police said.

A 28-year-old woman, a 39-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man, all of London, and a 46-year-old from Sarnia have all been jointly charged with the following offences:

  • two counts of storing a firearm carelessly
  • five counts of store ammunition carelessly
  • two counts of possessing a firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence
  • unlicensed person possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon
  • two counts possess loaded regulated firearm
  • possessing a firearm with an altered serial number
  • possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
  • possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
  • possessing fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking
  • possessing psilocybin for the purpose of trafficking
  • possessing benzodiazepine for the purpose of trafficking
