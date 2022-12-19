Almost $375K seized in London, Ont. gun and drug bust

London, Ont., police say they seized hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of guns and illicit drugs from a home on Regal Drive on Friday.
According to police, the following items were seized:
- 1928 g crystal methamphetamine
- 113 g fentanyl
- 108 g cocaine
- 18 g benzodiazepine
- 14 g psilocybin
- 807 g suspected mannitol (binding agent)
- 754 g suspected caffeine (binding agent)
- Large quantity of bundled bulk Canadian currency
- Two digital scales
- Kel-Tec Sub-2000 semi-automatic rifle
- Mossberg 702 semi-automatic rifle
- Replica revolver
- 222 rounds of ammunition
The total drug value is estimated at $374,010, police said.
A 28-year-old woman, a 39-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man, all of London, and a 46-year-old from Sarnia have all been jointly charged with the following offences:
- two counts of storing a firearm carelessly
- five counts of store ammunition carelessly
- two counts of possessing a firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence
- unlicensed person possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon
- two counts possess loaded regulated firearm
- possessing a firearm with an altered serial number
- possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
- possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- possessing fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking
- possessing psilocybin for the purpose of trafficking
- possessing benzodiazepine for the purpose of trafficking
