5 people in Chatham-Kent face charges after drug investigation

Five people are facing charges in a Chatham-Kent, Ont., police drug investigation.

On Wednesday, officers seized approximately $36,000 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine as well as multiple digital scales and “other drug paraphernalia,” according to police.

A 22-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman, and a 59-year-old man, all from Chatham, along with a 43-year-old man from Sarnia and a 32-year-old man from London, were arrested and charged with multiple drug offences including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

According to police, another woman from Chatham will be charged at a later date.