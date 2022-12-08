Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

5 people in Chatham-Kent face charges after drug investigation

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 2:00 pm
5 people in Chatham-Kent face charges after drug investigation - image View image in full screen
Chatham-Kent Police Twitter

Five people are facing charges in a Chatham-Kent, Ont., police drug investigation.

On Wednesday, officers seized approximately $36,000 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine as well as multiple digital scales and “other drug paraphernalia,” according to police.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: London, Ont.’s updated winter response to homelessness now in progress, social agencies say

Trending Now
Trending Now

A 22-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman, and a 59-year-old man, all from Chatham, along with a 43-year-old man from Sarnia and a 32-year-old man from London, were arrested and charged with multiple drug offences including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

According to police, another woman from Chatham will be charged at a later date.

PoliceFentanylInvestigationChargesMethamphetamineArrestsChatham-KentDrug Seizedfive people
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers