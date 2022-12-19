Lower Mainland snow leads to 8-car crash involving first responders

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Sunday’s snowfall that hit the Lower Mainland led to a scary incident for first responders in Surrey.

An ambulance that had responded to an emergency near 176 Street and 96 Avenue was hit by an out-of-control SUV.

Firefighters responded to that crash but had to jump out of the way when a large semi-truck started sliding toward the fire truck.

The chain reaction turned into an eight-car pile-up.

A civilian and a firefighter were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

2:11 Poor driving conditions on Highway 1 during BC snowstorm

Story continues below advertisement

”Slow down,” Surrey fire Battalion Chief Dave Wyatt said Sunday. “Don’t go out if you don’t have to. Drive cautiously. And if you don’t have proper tires or your vehicle isn’t equipped for the proper conditions, don’t go out, don’t drive it.”