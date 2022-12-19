Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Lower Mainland snow leads to 8-car crash involving first responders

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 10:53 am
Click to play video: 'Snowfall in Surrey leads to crash involving first responders'
Snowfall in Surrey leads to crash involving first responders
Enough snow fell in Surrey on Sunday morning to cause a chaotic multi-vehicle crash involving first responders. As Travis Prasad explains, it started with an ambulance being hit and led to firefighters scrambling out of harm's way.

Sunday’s snowfall that hit the Lower Mainland led to a scary incident for first responders in Surrey.

An ambulance that had responded to an emergency near 176 Street and 96 Avenue was hit by an out-of-control SUV.

Firefighters responded to that crash but had to jump out of the way when a large semi-truck started sliding toward the fire truck.

The chain reaction turned into an eight-car pile-up.

A civilian and a firefighter were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Poor driving conditions on Highway 1 during BC snowstorm'
Poor driving conditions on Highway 1 during BC snowstorm

Read more: Sunday’s snowfall causes mayhem in the Lower Mainland

Story continues below advertisement

”Slow down,” Surrey fire Battalion Chief Dave Wyatt said Sunday. “Don’t go out if you don’t have to. Drive cautiously. And if you don’t have proper tires or your vehicle isn’t equipped for the proper conditions, don’t go out, don’t drive it.”

SnowBC weatherSnowfallMetro Vancouver snowLower Mainland RoadsSurrey crash Sundaylower mainland road conditionsLower Mainland snowfallmetro vancouver driving conditionsMetro Vancouver road conditionssurrey crash snowSurrey first responder crashSurrey snow crash
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers