Crime

Off-duty officer detains woman after ‘numerous people’ assaulted on TTC subway train

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 10:38 am
The TTC logo is seen on the side of a subway car at Kipling Station on Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
The TTC logo is seen on the side of a subway car at Kipling Station on Aug. 5, 2022. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Toronto police say a woman is in custody after “numerous people” on board a TTC subway train were assaulted on Monday morning.

Police said it was around 9:24 a.m. when the assaults occurred at St. Clair subway station.

Investigators said a woman had assaulted multiple people on the train.

An off-duty police officer was able to detain the woman until more officers arrived, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global news one person was being looked at but that no one has been transported to hospital yet.

The assault comes after two women were stabbed, fatally killing one of them on board a subway train near High Park, almost two weeks ago.

