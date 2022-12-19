Kitchener Rangers crush Mississauga Steelheads to push winning streak to 6 games

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers continued their winning ways over the weekend, recording a pair of victories to push their streak to six ahead of the holiday break.

On Sunday, the Rangers headed up the highway to Mississauga where they knocked off the Steelheads by a 5-1 score.

After a scoreless first period, Carson Rehkopf scored on the power play four minutes into the second frame to give Kitchener the advantage.

Rangers forward Reid Valade would double that total with three minutes to play in the second period giving Kitchener a 2-0 advantage after 40 minutes.

Simon Motew was the next Ranger to find the back of the net as he would score at the 4:40 mark of the third period before Valade notched his second of the game a few minutes later.

Lucas Karmiris would finally answer for Mississauga as the Steelheads rookie would record his first-ever OHL goal.

Captain Francesco Pinelli would round out the scoring for Kitchener at the 12:48 mark of the third period.

Marco Costantini had another solid night between the pipes as he turned away 30 of 31 shots to record the victory while Ryerson Leenders made 23 saves in a losing effort.

On Friday night, the Rangers thumped the Soo Greyhounds by a 9-0 score at the Aud in Kitchener.

Nine different Rangers would score: Pinelli, Cameron Mercer, Matthew Sop, Francesco Arcuri, Rehkopf, Adam Zidlicky, Hunter Brzustewicz, Trent Swick and Valade.

Costantini made 22 saves while getting the shutout win while Samual Ivanov would make 14 saves on 19 over the first 40 minutes before being replaced by Landon Miller. The latter would allow another four goals on 12 shots in the third period.

The Rangers now sit in seventh place in the Western Conference, one point ahead of the Greyhounds and five points behind the Flint Firebirds. Kitchener has three games in hand on both rival squads.

The Rangers will not hit the ice again until Dec. 28 when they pay a visit to the Owen Sound Attack.