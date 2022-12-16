Kitchener Rangers make deal with Kingston Frontenacs for sharpshooter Francesco Arcuri

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time this week, the Kitchener Rangers have pulled off a blockbuster trade, as the team announced Thursday it had acquired one of the OHL’s top goalscorers for a massive haul of draft picks.

The Rangers sent a total of six draft picks to the Kingston Frontenacs in exchange for Francesco Arcuri, who has netted 23 goals in 29 games thus far in the 2022-23 season.

Arcuri shares top spot in the OHL goalscoring race with Avery Hayes of the Hamilton Bulldogs and Matthew Maggio of the Windsor Spitfires, with the latter having scored six goals in his team’s 6-3 win over the Erie Otters on Thursday night.

“We are very excited to add a player like Francesco to our team,” Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie stated.

“He is a pure goal scorer and one of the leading goal scorers in the league this year. He will fit in really well with the rest of our group.”

In exchange for Arcuri, the Frontenacs will receive Saginaw’s third-round pick in 2023, Barrie’s second-round pick in 2024, Barrie’s third-round pick in 2025, Kitchener’s second-round pick in 2026, Mississauga’s third-round pick in the 2026 and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2026.

Arcuri, who was selected by the Dallas Stars in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL draft, is one of five Rangers who have signed with NHL teams including Tomas Hamara (Ottawa Senators), Filip Mešár (Montreal Canadiens), Francesco Pinelli (Los Angeles Kings) and Roman Schmidt (Tampa Bay Lightning).

On Tuesday, the Rangers announced that they had acquired Oshawa Generals captain and overage defenceman Lleyton Moore.

Both players are expected to be in the lineup on Friday night when the Rangers play host to the Soo Greyhounds at the Aud.