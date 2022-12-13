Menu

Sports

Kitchener Rangers acquire Generals captain Lleyton Moore from Oshawa

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 4:47 pm

The Kitchener Rangers have acquired Generals captain Lleyton Moore from Oshawa in exchange for veteran forward Joseph Serpa and a trio of draft picks.

Moore, who is an overage defenceman, has recorded 119 points and a plus-33 rating in 185 games, over a five-year OHL career.

Read more: Guelph, Kitchener players selected to play in top prospects game

“I’m really excited. I’ve heard just good things about Kitchener and I’m happy to get started,” said Moore. “It’s great to be going to a team that is going for a championship and I’m happy this opportunity is with Kitchener. I’ll do anything I can to bring a championship to this city.”

Serpa, who is also an overager, had appeared in 146 games with the Rangers, recording 35 goals and 69 assists.

Read more: Luca DiFelice signs on with Kitchener Rangers

In addition to Serpa, the Generals will also get London’s second-round pick in 2024, London’s third-round pick in 2025 and Kitchener’s eighth-round pick in 2025.

