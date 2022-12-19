Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman arrested after dog reportedly assaulted in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 6:33 am
Elizabeth Windsor, 48. View image in full screen
Elizabeth Windsor, 48. Toronto Police

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested after a dog was allegedly physically assaulted in Toronto’s east end over the weekend.

Police said a 62-year-old woman and her dog were in the Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road area at around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Another woman had walked up to the woman’s dog and physically assaulted the animal, police allege.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The dog had “received serious injuries as a result of the assault,” police said.

Read more: Toronto man charged with 10 counts of break-and-enter

On Sunday, 48-year-old Elizabeth Windsor, of no fixed address, was arrested.

Windsor is facing assault causing bodily harm and injury to an animal.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said they are concerned that there may be other victims and ask anyone with information to contact police.

Toronto PoliceAssaultDogDanforth AvenueDawes Roaddog assaultedElizabeth Windsortoronto dog assaulted
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers