Woman arrested after dog reportedly assaulted in Toronto

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested after a dog was allegedly physically assaulted in Toronto’s east end over the weekend.
Police said a 62-year-old woman and her dog were in the Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road area at around 2 p.m. Saturday.
Another woman had walked up to the woman’s dog and physically assaulted the animal, police allege.
The dog had “received serious injuries as a result of the assault,” police said.
On Sunday, 48-year-old Elizabeth Windsor, of no fixed address, was arrested.
Windsor is facing assault causing bodily harm and injury to an animal.
Investigators said they are concerned that there may be other victims and ask anyone with information to contact police.
