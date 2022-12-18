Woman hospitalized after shooting on Main St., Winnipeg police investigate

Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting that left a woman hospitalized on Saturday.
Officers went to a home in the 800 block of Main Street at 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
They found a woman in her 30s who appeared to have been shot.
She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477)
Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking for people who witnessed a shooting Saturday
