Woman hospitalized after shooting on Main St., Winnipeg police investigate

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting that left a woman hospitalized on Saturday.

Officers went to a home in the 800 block of Main Street at 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

They found a woman in her 30s who appeared to have been shot.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477)