Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman hospitalized after shooting on Main St., Winnipeg police investigate

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 18, 2022 5:38 pm
File. View image in full screen
File. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting that left a woman hospitalized on Saturday.

Officers went to a home in the 800 block of Main Street at 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

They found a woman in her 30s who appeared to have been shot.

Read more: Winnipeg teen charged in man’s shooting on Young Street

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477)

Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking for people who witnessed a shooting Saturday'
Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking for people who witnessed a shooting Saturday
CrimeShootingManitobawinnipegWPSMain StreetWinnipeg shootingmain street shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers