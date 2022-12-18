Menu

Consumer

Shoppers packed Kingston mall for final weekend before Christmas

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted December 18, 2022 4:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Shopping Rush'
Shopping Rush
Kingstonians doing final shopping with Christmas around the corner

We are now one week away from Christmas Day and malls across Kingston, Ont., were busy with shoppers.

“Some family members are a little harder to find stuff for… they don’t tell me what they want so I got to play it by ear and see what I can find,” said shopper Conner Bigelow at the Cataraqui Centre.

Read more: Classic toys and family board games popular this year says Regina toy shop owners

According to Wilmer Wick’s Candles and Gifts co-owner Brian McNish, this year was a nice return to form after a couple of difficult holiday seasons.

“Busier for us, for sure it’s been busier, each year we seem to get busier and busier,” he said.

“Our candles are always a hot seller. Our wind spinners that go outside, they’ve been always a good seller,” co-owner Cathy McNish added.

Read more: Retirements among N.S. Christmas tree farmers putting pressure on remaining sellers

But while shopping for your loved ones is important, Ursula, another shopper, reminded us that one must not forget to treat one’s self as well.

“It’s for my daughter, she passed away five years ago. I really like this necklace, it has a heart and two wings on the side, it’s really pretty. I’m going to wear it on Christmas Day.”

