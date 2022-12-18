Shoppers packed Kingston mall for final weekend before Christmas

Send this page to someone via email

We are now one week away from Christmas Day and malls across Kingston, Ont., were busy with shoppers.

“Some family members are a little harder to find stuff for… they don’t tell me what they want so I got to play it by ear and see what I can find,” said shopper Conner Bigelow at the Cataraqui Centre.

According to Wilmer Wick’s Candles and Gifts co-owner Brian McNish, this year was a nice return to form after a couple of difficult holiday seasons.

“Busier for us, for sure it’s been busier, each year we seem to get busier and busier,” he said.

“Our candles are always a hot seller. Our wind spinners that go outside, they’ve been always a good seller,” co-owner Cathy McNish added.

But while shopping for your loved ones is important, Ursula, another shopper, reminded us that one must not forget to treat one’s self as well.

“It’s for my daughter, she passed away five years ago. I really like this necklace, it has a heart and two wings on the side, it’s really pretty. I’m going to wear it on Christmas Day.”