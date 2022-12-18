Menu

Crime

Alleged impaired driver crashes into cruiser setting up for RIDE check in Caledon: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 18, 2022 10:39 am
The crash happened after 12 a.m. on Saturday. View image in full screen
The crash happened after 12 a.m. on Saturday. Twitter / @OPP_CR

An alleged impaired driver was arrested after crashing into a police cruiser that was setting up for a RIDE check in Caledon on Saturday, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened at around 12:39 a.m. on the offramp from northbound Hurontario Street to Valleywood Boulevard.

A fully marked police cruiser with the emergency lights on was parked on the shoulder when it was rear-ended, police said.

Minor injuries were reported.

While investigating, officers suspected that the driver was impaired and requested a breath sample.

“As a result, the driver was arrested for impaired operation and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment where further breath tests were conducted,” police said.

Caledon resident Yoel Morales Lemus, 48, was charged with operation while impaired — blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Lemus is scheduled to appear in court in late February.

The vehicle was also impounded for seven days and Lemus’ licence was suspended for 90 days.

The incident comes as police forces across the province are conducting RIDE programs during the holidays to combat impaired driving.

Operation Red Nose aims to curb impaired driving in Northumberland County
