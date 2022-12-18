Alleged impaired driver crashes into cruiser setting up for RIDE check in Caledon: police

Send this page to someone via email

An alleged impaired driver was arrested after crashing into a police cruiser that was setting up for a RIDE check in Caledon on Saturday, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened at around 12:39 a.m. on the offramp from northbound Hurontario Street to Valleywood Boulevard.

A fully marked police cruiser with the emergency lights on was parked on the shoulder when it was rear-ended, police said.

Minor injuries were reported.

While investigating, officers suspected that the driver was impaired and requested a breath sample.

“As a result, the driver was arrested for impaired operation and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment where further breath tests were conducted,” police said.

Caledon resident Yoel Morales Lemus, 48, was charged with operation while impaired — blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

This morning @ approx 12:29am, #CaledonOPP was setting up for #FestiveRide on Hwy 10 NB offramp to Valleywood Blvd. The cruiser was on the shoulder with lights activated when it was read ended. A 48 yo from @TownOfCaledon has been charged with impaired.#NeverDriveImpaired ^jb pic.twitter.com/FtU52QPSzV — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) December 17, 2022

Lemus is scheduled to appear in court in late February.

The vehicle was also impounded for seven days and Lemus’ licence was suspended for 90 days.

The incident comes as police forces across the province are conducting RIDE programs during the holidays to combat impaired driving.