London Knights announce death of player Abakar Kazbekov

The Ontario Hockey League and the London Knights have announced the death of a player.

In a statement issued early Saturday afternoon, the hockey league and team say they’re saddened to announce the sudden passing of player Abakar Kazbekov.

“Abakar has been a valued member of the team since 2021,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates.”

View image in full screen Abakar Kazbekov. OHL, London Knights

Kazbekov, born in 2004, was 18 years old at the time of his passing.

Saturday’s game between the London Knights and Flint Firebirds has been postponed.

London’s mayor Josh Morgan tweeted his condolences.

“I was shocked and deeply saddened to learn about this awful news,” the tweet read. “On behalf of all Londoners, our hearts are with the Kazbekov family and the entire (London Knights) organization.”