Former London Knight Dan Buccella dies of leukemia at 39

Dan Buccella, a London Knight in 2001-02, died on Sunday in Birmingham, Ala., following a battle with leukemia. He was 39.

The Woodbridge, Ont., native played three OHL seasons with the Peterborough Petes, London Knights and Mississauga IceDogs from 2000-03, before embarking on a minor pro career spent largely in the South Professional Hockey League (SPHL).

He played eight seasons in the SPHL with Fayetteville, Huntsville, Knoxville, Louisiana and Pensacola, winning a championship with the Ice Flyers to wrap up his playing career in 2013.

It is with incredible sadness to hear about the passing of one of our beloved Ice Flyers, Dan Buccella. Bucky was an incredible teammate, leader, friend and family man. He fought so hard and will be forever missed! pic.twitter.com/C1yqaU997z — Pensacola Ice Flyers (@PcolaIceFlyers) November 6, 2022

Buccella, or “Bucky” according to a statement from the Pensacola Ice Pilots organization, whose #47 is retired by the Ice Flyers, had been living in Florida and leaves behind a wife and two young sons.

“Bucky was an incredible teammate, leader, friend and family man,” read the organization’s statement. “He fought so hard and will be forever missed.”