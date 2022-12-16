Staffing issue spurs Fort Saskatchewan hospital to temporarily close its obstetrics unit again

Send this page to someone via email

Staffing issues have once again prompted Alberta Health Services to temporarily close the obstetrics unit at a hospital northeast of Edmonton.

In a news release issued Friday, the health authority said the unit’s closure at the Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital is “due to the absence of obstetrician — regular and on-call — coverage.”

“Pregnant women who planned on delivering at Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital have been informed by their care provider in order to adjust their birth plan to deliver at the Sturgeon Community Hospital (in St. Albert),” AHS said. Plans are in place to support any labouring patient who presents to the site and needs to be transported to Sturgeon Community Hospital.

“AHS apologizes for any inconvenience this might cause.”

The health authority said pregnant women who need non-emergency medical care are encouraged to call their family physician or obstetrician.

Story continues below advertisement

“To speak to a nurse and receive telephone advice and health information, families can also contact Health Link 24/7 by dialing 811,” AHS said.

READ MORE: Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital temporarily closing obstetrics unit for 2nd time

A lack of specialists prompted the Fort Saskatchewan hospital to temporarily close its obstetrics unit on two occasions this summer.

Last December, the hospital also suspended its labour and delivery services for pregnant women because of staffing shortages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Fort Saskatchewan hospital suspends services for pregnant women due to COVID-19 impact on staffing

In an email, Fort Saskatchewan’s mayor told Global News via email that the community “is disappointed that once again our hospital birthing centre will be closed due to staffing issues.

“AHS needs to find a resolution as this can’t continue,” Gale Katchur wrote. “It’s a stressful enough time for expectant mothers, and having to be redirected to another birthing centre outside out community that they are unfamiliar with is unacceptable.”

READ MORE: Alberta nurses leaving front-line healthcare for less stressful units, jobs

AHS noted that the Fort Saskatchewan’s hospital’s emergency department is still open and that people who need urgent and immediate medical care should still phone 911.

Story continues below advertisement