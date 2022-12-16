Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Montreal public health says 2 children have died from strep A infections

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2022 5:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Warning signs of strep A'
Warning signs of strep A
B.C. is being hit hard by the spread of influenza and public health officials say in some instances the virus can develop into other health complications. Health experts say although invasive strep A is rare in Canada, parents should be aware of the symptoms and what to look out for in young kids. Richard Zussman has more. – Dec 8, 2022

Montreal public health officials say two children have died from strep A amid an uptick in infections across the city.

Health authorities have reported four cases in the city as of Dec. 15 and the deaths of two children aged two years or younger. Officials recorded between zero and one case per year between 2017 and 2021.

Read more: What is strep A? Everything to know as U.K. reports multiple deaths

Officials say their investigation showed no epidemiological link between the Montreal cases and are calling on health professionals to keep an eye out for symptoms compatible with strep — particularly in children.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Quebec public health warns of ‘difficult December’ as respiratory viruses spread

The World Health Organization has said that France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden and the United Kingdom have reported an increase in invasive strep A infections in children in recent weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Stay home’: Quebec public health warns against gathering for holidays if sick

The WHO says it’s likely the increase in disease in children in Europe is linked to the rise in circulation of respiratory viruses — including seasonal flu and respiratory syncytial virus — adding that those viruses may increase the risk of a strep A infection.

Group A streptococcus is a bacteria commonly found in the throat and on the skin of many healthy people. About 20 per cent of healthy people carry this bacteria without being sick, while some have mild symptoms including sore throat and skin infections.

World Health OrganizationFlumontreal public healthrespiratory syncytial virusMontreal healthGroup A streptococcusmontreal pediatric deathsMontreal Strep A deaths
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers