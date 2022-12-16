Retired priest charged for alleged sexual assault in 1980s in Peel Region: police

Police say an 84-year-old retired priest has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in the Peel Region.
Peel Regional Police said in October, officers received information that a Catholic priest working in the Peel Region between 1980 and 1983 allegedly sexually assaulted a boy while he was in attendance at church.
Officers said on Dec. 15, police arrested 84-year-old Jozef Wasik from Toronto.
He has been charged with gross indecency and indecent assault on a male.
According to police, Wasik has been retired from the parish since June 2013.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
