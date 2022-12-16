Hamilton man found guilty of manslaughter in 2016 death of Indigenous man

Send this page to someone via email

A jury has found the man from the Hamilton suburb of Binbrook who fatally shot a Six Nations man nearly seven years ago guilty of manslaughter.

At 5 p.m. on the second day of deliberations, the twelve jurors in Peter Khill’s trial delivered the verdict in front of family and friends of both Khill and Jonathan Styres in the courtroom at the John Sopinka Courthouse.

Khill was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 29-year-old Styres during the early morning hours of Feb. 4, 2016. The shooting occurred while Styres was allegedly trying to steal Khill’s pickup truck from his driveway in front of his home on Highway 56 in Binbrook.

Khill told the court that he believed Styres was armed with a gun and shot him twice with a shotgun in self-defence, fearing for his life and the life of his then-girlfriend, now-wife Melinda Khill.

Story continues below advertisement

The trial began almost three weeks ago and heard from a number of witnesses, including the first responders who arrived at the scene that night, forensic experts, and Khill himself.

Khill’s defense attorney, Jeffrey Manishen, argued that he shot Styres because he genuinely feared for his life.

Crown attorneys Sean Doherty and Peter McDermott argued that Khill didn’t call 911 until after he shot Styres and that all of the actions he took were deliberate and intentionally resulted in Styres’ death.

The jury had three options: they could have found Khill guilty of second-degree murder, not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter, or not guilty at all.

A manslaughter verdict indicates that the jury didn’t believe Khill had the intent to kill Styres when he shot him and didn’t have the state of mind to commit murder.

More to come…