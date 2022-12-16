Winter storm causes chaos on Regina roadways

It’s been a dangerous couple of days on Regina roadways.
On the heels of a snowstorm that blanketed the Queen City earlier this week, drivers faced icy, snowy streets, making driving conditions unpredictable.
As snowplows did their best to scrape the pavement bare, vehicles could be seen strewn in ditches all along the Ring Road Thursday and Friday.
In all, Regina police say they’ve responded to more than 50 collisions this week, 10 of them involving injuries.
City of Regina roadways seasonal operations manager Tyler Bien reminded residents that its snow routes are now in effect.
The routes are declared after at least five centimetres of snow has fallen.
On the designated 16-kilometre network of city roads, vehicles risk a $120 ticket if they park on a snow route during the 24 hours after declaration.
“They’re easily identified by the blue signs with the white snowflake on them,” Biens said.
Biens recommended that even if a road has been plowed, that doesn’t guarantee a hazard-free experience.
“If you are going to travel, leave yourself extra time so you aren’t rushing. Plan your route in advance to maybe stay on priority roads because they receive the plowing and ice control first,” he said.
“Just slow down and be safe.”
Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan says the traffic chaos of the past week is largely thanks to a Colorado Low weather system.
He adds that the slippery conditions created as a result likely won’t have much time to improve.
He expects further low-pressure systems to move through Regina in the days ahead that could bring more snow to the province.
“As we look ahead we are going to see some little disturbances in the upper atmosphere along with some weaker lows that are going to bring some snow in the area as they pass through. This is going to be an off-and-on trend through the week before Christmas answer could even see some flurries towards Christmas Eve.”
