Politics

Premier to speak after meetings with Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, Trudeau

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 4:22 pm
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks to media at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg.
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks to media at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba’s premier will speak to media Friday following meetings with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Premier Heather Stefanson has said she will make remarks at 4 p.m. from the Manitoba legislative building.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Stefanson met with Indigenous leaders and also was scheduled to speak with Trudeau through the day Friday.

The meetings follow calls to search a landfill north of Winnipeg for the remains of two Indigenous women alleged to have been killed by an accused serial killer.

Jeremy Skibicki is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois and a fourth unidentified woman who Indigenous leaders have called Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, or Buffalo Woman.

Police believe the women were killed over a two-month period in the spring, although only Contois’ body has been found.

Her partial remains were discovered in a garbage bin in the city and in another landfill in the spring.

Days after officers announced the three new charges against Skibicki, Winnipeg’s police chief publicly stated the force would not be searching the Prairie Green landfill, where the women’s remains were believed to have been dumped, because of the time that had passed as well as the heavy, compacted mud at the site.

His statements were met with anger and calls for his resignation from First Nations leaders and Harris’ family.

Police have since agreed to take part in a feasibility study to examine the options and parameters for a potential search.

Several First Nations groups in the province have said they are forming a committee to put together a search and budget plan that will then be presented to different levels of government.

On Thursday Marc Miller, the minister for Crown-Indigenous relations, said the federal government will fund a feasibility study on a potential search of the landfill.

Operations at the private landfill have temporarily been put on hold while decisions about a search are made.

— with files from The Canadian Press

