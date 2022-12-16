Menu

Crime

Suspect in Windsor, Ont. murder could be hiding in another city, police say

By Kate Otterbein Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 3:43 pm
Malique Calloo, 26, is wanted for first-degree murder.
Malique Calloo, 26, is wanted for first-degree murder. Windsor Police Service

The Windsor Police Service is warning the public that a murder suspect could be hiding in one of several Ontario cities.

They believe he could be hiding in one of the following cities to avoid capture:

  • Chatham
  • Sarnia
  • London
  • Hamilton
  • Niagara Region
  • Greater Toronto Area (Toronto, York, Peel, Durham, Halton)

“26-year-old Malique Calloo is wanted for the first-degree murder of Daniel Squalls, who was shot in the 800 block of Hanna Street East on Nov. 28, 2022,” police said in a news release.

Investigators with the major crimes unit said they received credible information that the suspect is hiding with friends or family.

“We strongly urge anyone in these cities with any information about Malique Calloo to come forward and help us provide closure and justice for the victim’s family,” said Staff Sgt. Joe Faddoul of the major crimes unit.

The suspect is a man with short, black hair and brown eyes. He is six feet three inches tall and weighs 245 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crimes unit or Crime Stoppers.

