‘Wintry mix’ of snow, frigid temperatures forecast for Lower Mainland this weekend

Residents of B.C.’s Lower Mainland are being warned to prepare for challenging travel conditions and to check their pipes to ensure they don’t freeze, with a blast of wintry weather on the way.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and Sea-to-Sky region from Squamish to Whistler forecasting snow, strong outflow winds, frigid temperatures and wind chill this weekend.

The national weather and climate agency is projecting snow to begin as light flurries on Saturday, varying by temperature and elevation. Two to four centimetres of snow could accumulate, it said, but in Metro Vancouver likely only at higher elevations.

Lower elevations should be watching for wet flurries, showers and even a risk of freezing rain.

Saturday night and into Sunday, it projects an arctic front from the B.C. Interior will move across the South Coast, delivering “a period of heavy flurries.”

“Currently, there is still large uncertainty associated with the timing of this system. Recent model guidance indicates total snowfall amounts near 10 centimetres are likely for the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler, and the Sea to Sky highway,” Environment Canada said.

“Near five centimetres of snow are possible over Metro Vancouver.”

Strong outflow winds on Sunday are also forecast to bring bone-chilling temperatures, five to 10 degrees below the seasonal average.

Lower Mainland residents are being advices to keep close tabs on updated weather forecasts and alerts throughout the weekend.



The City of Vancouver issued its own bulletin Friday, asking residents to “undertake essential travel and to take safety precautions if they need to drive.”

The city says it is activating its snow and ice plan, which prioritizes major roads and bus routes, bridges and major streets near hospitals along with the four most used pedestrian pathways and 16 most used bike routes.

Residents are also being urged to clear snow from their walkways before it hardens to ice and to ensure their vehicles have winter tires.