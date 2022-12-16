Menu

Crime

‘Overkill’: Sentencing arguments underway for men convicted of killing Calgary chef

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2022 2:27 pm
Christophe Herblin is shown in a Calgary Police Service handout photo. A sentencing hearing is underway for two men found guilty of murdering a well-known Calgary chef.
Christophe Herblin is shown in a Calgary Police Service handout photo. A sentencing hearing is underway for two men found guilty of murdering a well-known Calgary chef.

A sentencing hearing is underway for two men found guilty of killing a well-known Calgary chef.

Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway were charged in the stabbing death of Christophe Herblin in the parking lot outside of his soon-to-be opened cafe following a break-in on March 14, 2020.

Dodgson was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder, while Holloway was convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Read more: Jury finds both suspects guilty in Calgary chef murder trial

Crown attorney Carla MacPhail argued that Dodgson should received parole ineligibility in the higher range of between 15 and 18 years.

She says the nine stab wounds Herblin received was a case of overkill, viciousness and brutality.

A separate argument for Holloway is expected this afternoon.

Calgary StabbingCalgary MurderCalgary ManslaughterChristophe HerblinChristophe Herblin deathTommie HollowayAnthony Dodgson
© 2022 The Canadian Press

