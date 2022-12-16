Warrant issued for brothers charged in Kelowna rail trail attack

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna police are on the lookout for two “dangerous” men who recently skipped a court date for a highly publicized assault.

Kyle Radis and Justin Radis failed to appear in court on Thursday, Dec. 15, on charges of aggravated assault and robbery of a 17-year-old on the Okanagan Rail Trail in November 2021, RCMP said in a press release.

Both were scheduled to make their first appearance in Kelowna court and neither showed up.

There is a warrant for their arrest, and they are considered dangerous.

In the aftermath of the attack on the teen, Mounties characterized the crime as intolerable.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Teen jumped by two men on Kelowna’s rail trail, RCMP say

“This incident shocked our community and has been life-altering for the victim and his family,” said Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance.

“Senseless violence that shifts the public’s feelings of safety is intolerable and will be addressed with the full response of our teams. I am extremely proud of our RCMP Officers who dedicated themselves tirelessly to this file which resulted in these arrests.”

Anyone who sees either one of the Radis brothers is advised to not approach and call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2021-73876.