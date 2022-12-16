New dental benefit has rolled out to 100K Canadian kids so far, feds say

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government says it has hit a new milestone with families accounting for 100,000 Canadian kids getting the new child dental benefit that opened to applications on Dec. 1.

“It represents the number of children that the benefit has helped thus far (since it is one application per family),” Marie-France Proulx, director of communications for the minister of health office, told Global News in an email Friday.

The new, temporary benefit is aimed at children under the age of 12 from families making less than $90,000 per year and who do not have private dental insurance.

Eligible families can get up to $650 per child per year to help with the cost of dental care.

The dental benefit was a compromise between the Liberals and NDP, as part of the supply-and-confidence agreement that will see the New Democrats support the minority government until 2025.

The government has said it expects the program could reach roughly 500,000 eligible kids.

“This is the first step in improving access to dental care services for those who need it most, while we continue to work on a comprehensive, long-term Canada-wide dental care program,” reads a statement from Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said last month that details are being worked out for a second program that will include seniors, people with disabilities, and Canadians with “relatively low- or middle-income ranges.”

– with files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Teresa Wright