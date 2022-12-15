Family of woman killed in Coquitlam suffer devastating loss of ‘an amazing human being’

Send this page to someone via email

The brother of a woman killed in Coquitlam, B.C., on Dec. 8 is speaking out about the tremendous loss his family is facing.

“She was an absolutely amazing, beautiful human being,” Tyson Forster told Global News.

Last Thursday, 39-year-old Stephanie Forster was shot and killed while sitting in her car near Lambert Way and Turner Avenue in Coquitlam.

Two days later, her estranged husband was pulled over by police at 100 Avenue and 152 Street in Surrey. Moments into the traffic stop, he shot himself and died later in hospital, Global News has learned.

Tyson said his sister had discovered her new husband’s previous identity as a convicted serial romance scammer and had contacted the police.

Gianluigi Derossi, also known by the name Reza Moenian, was arrested but was eventually released.

He had been ordered not to communicate with Forster, and not to go to her residence, workplace or school as a result.

Court documents indicate he was later charged with breaching his conditions on Oct. 2.

Tyson said he does not understand how his sister was tormented for so long and faced months of harassment.

“She said ‘I’m fed up. I go to work and do my job why can’t they do their job? Why can’t they catch this man?'”

Stephanie was an award-winning social and tech entrepreneur, a well-known humanitarian who worked in Haiti and worked locally to take portraits of children at B.C. Children’s Hospital and people on the Downtown Eastside.

“She was just a very, very spontaneous, bubbly light of life, a human being that once you got to know her, you just couldn’t not love her,” Tyson said. “You know, she literally gave herself to the world.”

He said the family is going to continue her legacy and the work she did for others.

“She just wanted to give cause and effect, you know, through her humanitarian aid, her outreach programs, with homeless, with people in third world countries, through her art, through her film, through her beautiful voice and her musical talent, just a diverse range of a woman,” Tyson added.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has not revealed if more than one person is being investigated in Stephanie’s death.

Tyson said the family would like to see changes made in cases like this one involving violence against women.

“When is enough, enough?” he said. “You know, it’s so often in the news, and I’m sure you’ve reported it time and time again. How many women have to go missing? You know, how many people have to get murdered?”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of intimate partner violence or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.