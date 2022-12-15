Winter is coming: Montreal under snowfall warning for Friday

See more sharing options

Those dreaming of a white Christmas may be in luck, with Montreal and several regions of southern Quebec under a snowfall warning.

In Montreal, snowfall is expected to begin Friday morning and continue overnight before petering out Saturday morning.

Environment Canada says Montreal could see between 15 and 20 centimetres of total snow accumulation, while the Eastern Townships could see up to 30 cm of snow.

Areas east of the Townships could also see heavy snowfall as of Saturday.

The weather agency warned the system could have a significant impact on rush-hour traffic in urban areas, and that reduced visibility could be a factor.

Environment Canada issues snowfall warnings when significant snowfall is expected.