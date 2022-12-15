Menu

Weather

Winter is coming: Montreal under snowfall warning for Friday

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 3:25 pm
A car makes its way along a snow covered street in Montreal, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, as the first major snowfall hits the city. View image in full screen
A car makes its way along a snow covered street in Montreal, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, as the first major snowfall hits the city. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Those dreaming of a white Christmas may be in luck, with Montreal and several regions of southern Quebec under a snowfall warning.

In Montreal, snowfall is expected to begin Friday morning and continue overnight before petering out Saturday morning.

Read more: Winter tires mandatory in Quebec starting Thursday

Environment Canada says Montreal could see between 15 and 20 centimetres of total snow accumulation, while the Eastern Townships could see up to 30 cm of snow.

Read more: Giant U.S. storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions and 2 deaths

Areas east of the Townships could also see heavy snowfall as of Saturday.

The weather agency warned the system could have a significant impact on rush-hour traffic in urban areas, and that reduced visibility could be a factor.

Click to play video: 'Winter running in Montreal'
Winter running in Montreal

Environment Canada issues snowfall warnings when significant snowfall is expected.

