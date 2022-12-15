York police issue renewed appeal for help in locating woman missing for months

York Regional Police have issued an renewed appeal for help in locating a Richmond Hill woman who has been missing for months.
Police issued a news release Thursday regarding 35-year-old Rebecca Hearty, who was last seen by family on April 20 in Richmond Hill.
The release said she has not had contact with family since July 20, but investigators recently learned that she was in the area of Yonge Street and Bernard Avenue on Aug. 4.
Read more: 61-year-old man punches Toronto parking attendant, police allege
Then on Aug. 10, Hearty was in the area of Yonge Street and Davis Drive in Newmarket, police said. At the time, she was wearing a black leather jacket and was carrying bags.
-
CRA should warn Canadians applying for benefits about risk of clawbacks: watchdog
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity plummets while documentary soars
She was reported missing to officers on Sept. 20.
Police said Hearty has ties to the Toronto area but may travel elsewhere, adding that she is familiar with public transit.
“Investigators and her family are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone who has seen or spoken with Hearty, or has information, to contact police,” the release said.
Comments