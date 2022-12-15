Menu

Canada

York police issue renewed appeal for help in locating woman missing for months

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 12:39 pm
York police said Rebecca Hearty, 35, hasn't had contact with her family since July 20.
York police said Rebecca Hearty, 35, hasn't had contact with her family since July 20. Handout / York Regional Police

York Regional Police have issued an renewed appeal for help in locating a Richmond Hill woman who has been missing for months.

Police issued a news release Thursday regarding 35-year-old Rebecca Hearty, who was last seen by family on April 20 in Richmond Hill.

The release said she has not had contact with family since July 20, but investigators recently learned that she was in the area of Yonge Street and Bernard Avenue on Aug. 4.

Then on Aug. 10, Hearty was in the area of Yonge Street and Davis Drive in Newmarket, police said. At the time, she was wearing a black leather jacket and was carrying bags.

She was reported missing to officers on Sept. 20.

Police said Hearty has ties to the Toronto area but may travel elsewhere, adding that she is familiar with public transit.

“Investigators and her family are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone who has seen or spoken with Hearty, or has information, to contact police,” the release said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

