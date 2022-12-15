Man charged in attempted theft at Guelph church: police

An attempted robbery of a church has led to charges for a Guelph man.
Investigators with Guelph Police Service say they were called to the church on Wednesday.
They say surveillance video showed a man walking into the church Sunday afternoon and walking out of an office with a bag.
Investigators say he was later confronted by staff, dropped the bag and fled the building.
They say the bag contained an undisclosed amount of donated cash.
Police identified the suspect from the video and made an arrest Wednesday afternoon.
A 36-year-old man will appear in a Guelph court on Jan. 31, 2023.
