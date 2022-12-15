Menu

Crime

Man charged in attempted theft at Guelph church: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 15, 2022 12:17 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Guelph Police / File

An attempted robbery of a church has led to charges for a Guelph man.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say they were called to the church on Wednesday.

They say surveillance video showed a man walking into the church Sunday afternoon and walking out of an office with a bag.

Investigators say he was later confronted by staff, dropped the bag and fled the building.

Read more: Wellington OPP investigate break-ins at two churches

They say the bag contained an undisclosed amount of donated cash.

Police identified the suspect from the video and made an arrest Wednesday afternoon.

A 36-year-old man will appear in a Guelph court on Jan. 31, 2023.

 

