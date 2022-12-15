Overdose alert issued for Waterloo Region after 2 women found dead on Wednesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy issued its second overdose alert of the month after Waterloo regional police say two young women were found dead across the area on Wednesday morning of suspected overdoses.

Police say officers responded to the first call near Gerber and Nafziger roads in Wellesley at around 6 a.m.

According to police, emergency services found a 22-year-old woman dead of a suspected drug overdose. Police say the officers also found what is believed to be green fentanyl at the scene.

A few hours later, police say officers were dispatched to a second sudden death call near King and Ottawa streets at around 10:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, a 24-year-old was found dead and the officers also what police suspect to be aqua-coloured fentanyl at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

After the deaths, WRIDS warned of a toxic supply in the area and said substances may be stronger than expected. They also said that dangerous drugs continue to circulate locally, causing an increased risk of drug poisoning.

WRIDS also issued a warning on Dec. 6, after a number of drug overdoses were reported in the area over the first four days of December, including two suspected overdose-related deaths.

There have been 55 overdose deaths so far this year in the area through Sept. 7, according to the WRIDS website.