Canada

Shaping up to be busy winter for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 11:34 am
COSAR conducted a rescue at the Nordic Ski area on Wednesday. View image in full screen
COSAR conducted a rescue at the Nordic Ski area on Wednesday. Courtesy: COSAR

Twice this week Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called to far-flung locales to extricate outdoor enthusiasts who had gotten into some trouble.

The latest incident was at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, when COSAR was called to the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe area to extract an injured skier.

“A COSAR member was skiing on her own when she spotted the fallen woman and used her Zoleo emergency locator beacon to call 911,” COSAR said in a press release.

“She then called the Nordic groomer operator and got him to bring up the cat to help extract the subject.”

They met with the rest of the COSAR team at the main cabin, where the woman was given pain medication and transferred the subject to a waiting ambulance.

Before that, Monday around 3 a.m., Mounties called on COSAR to check on two overdue hunters in the Beaverdell area.

Using a tracked UTV, the team escorted RCMP in until they found the hunters’ camp.

“Their vehicle had broken downside and the two decided to spend the night before walking out in the snow,” COSAR said in a press release.

“Instead, COSAR brought the subjects back to a main road where they were handed off to friends.”

Okanagan
