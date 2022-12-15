TTC to skip 41 bus stops due to winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

The TTC says it is putting 41 bus stops out of service due to the incoming storm on Thursday.

The transit agency said the move is to “prevent buses getting stuck on known icy trouble spots on hills.”

The TTC said it is apologizing for the inconvenience but that their goal is to keep everyone moving.

A mixed bag of transitional precipitation — rain, ice pellets and snow — is in store for Toronto in storm that is expected to dump up to 15 cm by Thursday night.

In previous storms, buses frequently got stuck heading up hills or through other tricky spots.

Story continues below advertisement

A full list of bus routes and the stops affected is below, but can also be found here.

West

Route Direction Location 50 Burnhamthorpe N/B Cordova at Dundas 66 Prince Edward W/B Berry Rd at Cloverhill Rd. 76 Royal York N/B Royal York at Manitoba 109 Ranee E/B Ranee at Varna 29 Dufferin N/B Dufferin at Davenport 7 Bathurst N/B Bathurst at Davenport 42 Cummer Both ways Cummer Ave and Snowcrest to Pineway Blvd 5 Avenue N/B Edmund Ave 47 Lansdowne N/B Caledonia between Keith and Eglinton 32 Eglinton West E/B Eglinton by Kane 52 Lawrence W/B Lawrence West of Scarlett 71 Runnymede N/B Rockcliffe and Corbett

North West

Route Direction Location 36 Finch West E/B 685 Finch Ave W (To Top of hill) 36 Finch West E/B Humberwood Blvd at Honeyview Pl. 84 Sheppard West W/B Don River Blvd. 96 Wilson W/B Wilson and Yonge (Farside stop)

East

Route Direction Location 23 Dawes N/B 195 Rexleigh 23 Dawes N/B Park Vista 23 Dawes S/B Goodwood Park 16 McCowan N/B Seminole 92 Woodbine N/B Cassels 92 Woodbine N/B Merrill 87 Cosburn Both ways East York Acres 20 Cliffside N/B Birchmount and Danforth 12A Kingston N/B Birchmount and Danforth 69A Warden South N/B Birchmount and Danforth 67 Pharmacy N/B Pharmacy at Dolphin 67 Pharmacy N/B Pharmacy Ave at Donside 116 Morningside W/B Guildwood Pkwy at Prince Phillip 100 Flemingdon S/B St.Dennis at Linkwood Lane 25 Don Mills N/B Don Mills Rd at Graydon Hall Pl. 54 Lawrence East E/B Lawrence ave E. at Victoria Park W/S

North East

Route Direction Location 39 Finch East E/B Finch at Linus 39 Finch East W/B Finch at Seneca Hill 53 Steeles East W/B Henderson and Steeles 53 Steeles East E/B Steeles at Waggoners Wells Lane 95 York Mills E/B York Mills at Silverdale 95 York Mills E/B York Mills at York Ridge Rd. 95 York Mills W/B Ellesmere at Mornelle Ct. 102 Markham S/B Markham at Blackmanor 129 McCowan N/B 2061 McCowan Rd.

Story continues below advertisement