Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

TTC to skip 41 bus stops due to winter storm

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 9:36 am
A TTC bus driver wearing a face mask is seen on a bus in Toronto on Sept. 17, 2020. View image in full screen
A TTC bus driver wearing a face mask is seen on a bus in Toronto on Sept. 17, 2020. Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

The TTC says it is putting 41 bus stops out of service due to the incoming storm on Thursday.

The transit agency said the move is to “prevent buses getting stuck on known icy trouble spots on hills.”

The TTC said it is apologizing for the inconvenience but that their goal is to keep everyone moving.

Read more: Freezing rain, snowfall warnings in place as storm hits much of southern Ontario

A mixed bag of transitional precipitation — rain, ice pellets and snow — is in store for Toronto in storm that is expected to dump up to 15 cm by Thursday night.

In previous storms, buses frequently got stuck heading up hills or through other tricky spots.

Story continues below advertisement

A full list of bus routes and the stops affected is below, but can also be found here.

West

Route Direction Location
 50 Burnhamthorpe N/B Cordova at Dundas
 66 Prince Edward W/B Berry Rd at Cloverhill Rd.
 76 Royal York N/B Royal York at Manitoba
 109 Ranee E/B Ranee at Varna
 29 Dufferin N/B Dufferin at Davenport
 7 Bathurst N/B Bathurst at Davenport
 42 Cummer Both ways Cummer Ave and Snowcrest to Pineway Blvd
 5 Avenue N/B Edmund Ave
 47 Lansdowne N/B Caledonia between Keith and Eglinton
 32 Eglinton West E/B Eglinton by Kane
 52 Lawrence W/B Lawrence West of Scarlett
 71 Runnymede N/B Rockcliffe and Corbett
Trending Now
Trending Now

North West

RouteDirection Location
 36 Finch West E/B 685 Finch Ave W (To Top of hill)
 36 Finch West E/B Humberwood Blvd at Honeyview Pl.
 84 Sheppard West W/B Don River Blvd.
 96 Wilson W/B Wilson and Yonge (Farside stop)

East

 Route Direction Location
 23 Dawes N/B 195 Rexleigh
 23 Dawes N/B Park Vista
 23 Dawes S/B Goodwood Park
 16 McCowan N/B Seminole
 92 Woodbine N/B Cassels
 92 Woodbine N/B Merrill
 87 Cosburn Both ways East York Acres
 20 Cliffside N/B Birchmount and Danforth
 12A Kingston N/B Birchmount and Danforth
 69A Warden South N/B Birchmount and Danforth
 67 Pharmacy N/B Pharmacy at Dolphin
 67 Pharmacy N/B Pharmacy Ave at Donside
 116 Morningside W/B Guildwood Pkwy at Prince Phillip
 100 Flemingdon S/B St.Dennis at Linkwood Lane
 25 Don Mills N/B Don Mills Rd at Graydon Hall Pl.
 54 Lawrence East E/B Lawrence ave E. at Victoria Park W/S

North East

 Route Direction Location
 39 Finch East E/B Finch at Linus
 39 Finch East W/B Finch at Seneca Hill
 53 Steeles East W/B Henderson and Steeles
 53 Steeles East E/B Steeles at Waggoners Wells Lane
 95 York Mills E/B York Mills at Silverdale
 95 York Mills E/B York Mills at York Ridge Rd.
 95 York Mills W/B Ellesmere at Mornelle Ct.
 102 Markham S/B Markham at Blackmanor
 129 McCowan N/B 2061 McCowan Rd.
Story continues below advertisement

SnowTTCToronto weatherToronto Transit CommissionToronto transitToronto snowTTC busestoronto busesTTC bus serviceTTC TorontoToronto Bus
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers