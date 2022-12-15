TTC to skip 41 bus stops due to winter storm

The TTC says it is putting 41 bus stops out of service due to the incoming storm on Thursday.
The transit agency said the move is to “prevent buses getting stuck on known icy trouble spots on hills.”
The TTC said it is apologizing for the inconvenience but that their goal is to keep everyone moving.
Read more: Freezing rain, snowfall warnings in place as storm hits much of southern Ontario
A mixed bag of transitional precipitation — rain, ice pellets and snow — is in store for Toronto in storm that is expected to dump up to 15 cm by Thursday night.
In previous storms, buses frequently got stuck heading up hills or through other tricky spots.
A full list of bus routes and the stops affected is below, but can also be found here.
West
|Route
|Direction
|Location
|50 Burnhamthorpe
|N/B
|Cordova at Dundas
|66 Prince Edward
|W/B
|Berry Rd at Cloverhill Rd.
|76 Royal York
|N/B
|Royal York at Manitoba
|109 Ranee
|E/B
|Ranee at Varna
|29 Dufferin
|N/B
|Dufferin at Davenport
|7 Bathurst
|N/B
|Bathurst at Davenport
|42 Cummer
|Both ways
|Cummer Ave and Snowcrest to Pineway Blvd
|5 Avenue
|N/B
|Edmund Ave
|47 Lansdowne
|N/B
|Caledonia between Keith and Eglinton
|32 Eglinton West
|E/B
|Eglinton by Kane
|52 Lawrence
|W/B
|Lawrence West of Scarlett
|71 Runnymede
|N/B
|Rockcliffe and Corbett
-
North West
|Route
|Direction
|Location
|36 Finch West
|E/B
|685 Finch Ave W (To Top of hill)
|36 Finch West
|E/B
|Humberwood Blvd at Honeyview Pl.
|84 Sheppard West
|W/B
|Don River Blvd.
|96 Wilson
|W/B
|Wilson and Yonge (Farside stop)
East
|Route
|Direction
|Location
|23 Dawes
|N/B
|195 Rexleigh
|23 Dawes
|N/B
|Park Vista
|23 Dawes
|S/B
|Goodwood Park
|16 McCowan
|N/B
|Seminole
|92 Woodbine
|N/B
|Cassels
|92 Woodbine
|N/B
|Merrill
|87 Cosburn
|Both ways
|East York Acres
|20 Cliffside
|N/B
|Birchmount and Danforth
|12A Kingston
|N/B
|Birchmount and Danforth
|69A Warden South
|N/B
|Birchmount and Danforth
|67 Pharmacy
|N/B
|Pharmacy at Dolphin
|67 Pharmacy
|N/B
|Pharmacy Ave at Donside
|116 Morningside
|W/B
|Guildwood Pkwy at Prince Phillip
|100 Flemingdon
|S/B
|St.Dennis at Linkwood Lane
|25 Don Mills
|N/B
|Don Mills Rd at Graydon Hall Pl.
|54 Lawrence East
|E/B
|Lawrence ave E. at Victoria Park W/S
North East
|Route
|Direction
|Location
|39 Finch East
|E/B
|Finch at Linus
|39 Finch East
|W/B
|Finch at Seneca Hill
|53 Steeles East
|W/B
|Henderson and Steeles
|53 Steeles East
|E/B
|Steeles at Waggoners Wells Lane
|95 York Mills
|E/B
|York Mills at Silverdale
|95 York Mills
|E/B
|York Mills at York Ridge Rd.
|95 York Mills
|W/B
|Ellesmere at Mornelle Ct.
|102 Markham
|S/B
|Markham at Blackmanor
|129 McCowan
|N/B
|2061 McCowan Rd.
