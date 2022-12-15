Weather forces school bus cancellations in Guelph, Waterloo Region but schools open

Send this page to someone via email

School buses have been cancelled in Waterloo Region and Guelph due to inclement weather in the area however schools remain open, bus services noted on Twitter.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the area for Thursday morning. The agency expects the rain to transition to snow in the afternoon with the area seeing as much as 5 cm of accumulation.

“As always, families may choose to keep their child(ren) home if they feel it is unsafe to travel to school,” a note from the Waterloo Region District School Board read on Twitter.

“If you keep your child home, please call the school to report their absence.”

The weather has also forced the closures of the University of Guelph and Wilfrid Laurier University campuses while the University of Guelph will remain open.

A release from Laurier notes that exams that were to occur on Thursday will be rescheduled.

Most Conestoga College campuses are open although the school did announce closures to campuses in Mount Forest and Stratford.

Due to the current weather conditions, ALL SCHOOL BUSES, TAXIS AND SPECIAL EDUCATION ROUTES operated by the Waterloo Catholic District School Board and Waterloo Region District School Board are cancelled.

All Public and Catholic Schools are OPEN. All.. https://t.co/Oi2fDtDGCA — STSWR (@STSWR) December 15, 2022

All School taxis and buses cancelled in ALL Zones – Zone 1 (Guelph), Zone 2 (Centre Wellington), Zone 3 (North Wellington), and Zone 4 (Including RF Hall) today. For more info, please go to https://t.co/DmiucqA60W pic.twitter.com/oyRJqfX8fE — STWDSTS (@STWDSTS) December 15, 2022

All #UWaterloo campuses are open, however please use caution if travelling in #WaterlooRegion today. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates as necessary via @UWaterloo and our Weather Statement

page: https://t.co/DTw6igM13X | #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/7rNYo8vnth — University of Waterloo (@UWaterloo) December 15, 2022

#Laurier’s Waterloo/Brantford campuses and Kitchener location are CLOSED and exams scheduled for today, Dec. 15 are cancelled due to severe weather: https://t.co/X7KYA6M3Zv pic.twitter.com/R3gBiDQXhe — Wilfrid Laurier University (@Laurier) December 15, 2022

Due to expected severe weather #UofG is closed today, Dec. 15 to protect the safety of students, faculty and staff. ALL exams scheduled for today will be rescheduled to Sat. Dec. 17. On Sat, each exam’s timeslot & location remain as planned. Learn more: https://t.co/VLD7Sim0yr — University of Guelph (@uofg) December 15, 2022

Conestoga campuses in Stratford and Mount Forest closed today. All other campuses remain open for scheduled classes and exams. Assess conditions in your area and exercise caution when travelling. We will continue to monitor conditions. For updates, visit https://t.co/7U7P4hFpvU — Conestoga College (@ConestogaC) December 15, 2022