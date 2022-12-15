Weather forces school bus cancellations in Guelph, Waterloo Region but schools open

School buses have been cancelled in Waterloo Region and Guelph due to inclement weather in the area however schools remain open, bus services noted on Twitter.
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the area for Thursday morning. The agency expects the rain to transition to snow in the afternoon with the area seeing as much as 5 cm of accumulation.
“As always, families may choose to keep their child(ren) home if they feel it is unsafe to travel to school,” a note from the Waterloo Region District School Board read on Twitter.
“If you keep your child home, please call the school to report their absence.”
The weather has also forced the closures of the University of Guelph and Wilfrid Laurier University campuses while the University of Guelph will remain open.
A release from Laurier notes that exams that were to occur on Thursday will be rescheduled.
Most Conestoga College campuses are open although the school did announce closures to campuses in Mount Forest and Stratford.
