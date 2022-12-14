Menu

Canada

Environment Canada issues warning for Waterloo Region, Guelph for Thursday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 12:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Parts of southern Ontario to see 5-10 centimetres of snow Thursday'
Parts of southern Ontario to see 5-10 centimetres of snow Thursday
Parts of southern Ontario to see 5-10 centimetres of snow Thursday

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County for Thursday.

The agency is warning that a storm will arrive in the morning that could begin with freezing rain or ice pellets before it transitions into snow with local snowfall amounts of up to 5 cm.

Read more: Heavy snow is on the way for parts of southern Ontario. Here’s how much is expected

Those living in Guelph and Wellington County could see between 8 cm and 12 cm of snow before the storm passes through.

Winds in the area could reach speeds of up to 80 km/h as the nasty weather could cause power outages and affect driving conditions.

The nasty weather is expected to continue right into Thursday night.

The agency says people should consider postponing all non-essential travel on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'How winter can fuel the cold & flu season'
How winter can fuel the cold & flu season
