Environment Canada issues warning for Waterloo Region, Guelph for Thursday

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County for Thursday.
The agency is warning that a storm will arrive in the morning that could begin with freezing rain or ice pellets before it transitions into snow with local snowfall amounts of up to 5 cm.
Read more: Heavy snow is on the way for parts of southern Ontario. Here’s how much is expected
Those living in Guelph and Wellington County could see between 8 cm and 12 cm of snow before the storm passes through.
-
Hoping for a steep drop in home prices next year? It’s unlikely, Royal LePage says
-
Subaru recalls nearly 14K vehicles in Canada over potential fire risk
Winds in the area could reach speeds of up to 80 km/h as the nasty weather could cause power outages and affect driving conditions.
The nasty weather is expected to continue right into Thursday night.
The agency says people should consider postponing all non-essential travel on Thursday.
Comments