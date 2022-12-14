Free transit set to be offered overnight in Toronto on New Year’s Eve

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s transit system will be free overnight on New Year’s Eve as locals ring in 2023.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said its services will be free from 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day as people make their way home.

GO Transit will also be offering free rides from 7 p.m. until service ends on Dec. 31.

The TTC’s free transit initiative will be sponsored by Corby’s Spirit and Wine, which says it has provided more than 1.2 million free rides since it began partnering Toronto’s transit service.

“We are very proud to partner with the TTC once again to help Torontonians get to and from their celebrations safely on such a busy night,” Nicolas Krantz, President, CEO of Corby, said in a statement. “After an evening of celebration, going back safely to your loved ones should never be an afterthought”

Late-night subway service will continue until 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, after which the TTC’s night bus service will take over.