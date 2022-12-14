Menu

Canada

Free transit set to be offered overnight in Toronto on New Year’s Eve

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 5:50 pm
Click to play video: 'TTC, GO, UP Express a few of the free ways to travel on NYE'
TTC, GO, UP Express a few of the free ways to travel on NYE
RELATED (2018): Landing a ride home after the stroke of midnight in the New Year can be challenging and sometimes expensive. Erica Vella breaks down a few free ways for commuters to get home which include taking public transit – Dec 31, 2018

Toronto’s transit system will be free overnight on New Year’s Eve as locals ring in 2023.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said its services will be free from 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day as people make their way home.

GO Transit will also be offering free rides from 7 p.m. until service ends on Dec. 31.

The TTC’s free transit initiative will be sponsored by Corby’s Spirit and Wine, which says it has provided more than 1.2 million free rides since it began partnering Toronto’s transit service.

Read more: TTC begins free public Wi-Fi pilot project that will see service on 2 bus routes

“We are very proud to partner with the TTC once again to help Torontonians get to and from their celebrations safely on such a busy night,” Nicolas Krantz, President, CEO of Corby, said in a statement. “After an evening of celebration, going back safely to your loved ones should never be an afterthought”

Late-night subway service will continue until 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, after which the TTC’s night bus service will take over.

