Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

TTC begins free public Wi-Fi pilot project that will see service on 2 bus routes

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 12:50 pm
A TTC bus is seen in Toronto. View image in full screen
A TTC bus is seen in Toronto. File / Global News

The Toronto Transit Commission has begun a pilot project that will see free Wi-Fi on two bus routes that primarily service neighbourhood improvement areas.

As of Monday, riders who travel on the 35 Jane route will have access to the new trial service. The 102 Markham Road route will also see Wi-Fi-enabled buses, but not until some time in June.

Officials said the six-month pilot project is aimed at providing internet access to underserved parts of the city.

Read more: Toronto boy reaches goal of riding every regular TTC route before his 13th birthday

“The pandemic has further demonstrated the importance of having access to the internet and how it can make the lives of residents easier,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Riders will only be able to do low-bandwidth activities during the pilot project, such as view websites, check email and social media. The initial internet connection won’t allow for movies or TV shows to be streamed, or allow for large files to be downloaded.

Trending Stories

TTC staff will look at different Wi-Fi service models and review the input from riders before issuing a RFP to roll out the network to all buses and streetcars. Subway stations became Wi-Fi-enabled in 2018.

Officials noted that while service is in place for the 35 Jane and 102 Markham Road routes, riders on different routes could be on buses that have Wi-Fi (each bus will have decals confirming if the wireless network is on board) depending on the deployment of vehicles.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TTC tagToronto Transit Commission tagTTC Bus tagToronto TTC tagFree Wi-Fi tag102 Markham Road tag35 Jane tagConnect to wifi tagFree Wi-Fi Toronto tagFree wifi Toronto tagToronto Wi-Fi tagTTC Wi-Fi tagTTC wifi tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers